FIFA, CAF Force Foreign Players To Stay At Respective Clubs Till New Year

Four players in the Warriors squad for AFCON could be forced to stay at their respective clubs at least after the New Year games following the latest ruling by CAF.

The decision comes after CAF held talks with FIFA.

The world football body football has now confirmed the date for the release of players has been changed from 27 December to 3 January, less than a week before the start of the nations cup in Cameroon.

The directive comes after the World Football Leagues Forum decided against the release of players on the 27 December date.

The most affected players in the Warriors squad are the UK-based stars, who include Jordan Zemura, David Moyo and Admiral Muskwe.

Zemura’s Bournemouth has a game on 3 January, meaning he will only be able to fly to join the rest of the squad in Cameroon after the match.

Moyo’s Hamilton side in the Scottish Championship has a game on 2 January, while Muskwe will be in action with Luton the day before.

This rules the trio out of the national team’s planned friendlies on 2 and 4 January.

Captain Knowledge Musona will also be affected, but he will be available earlier than his Warriors teammates based in the UK.

The forward’s Saudi side, Al Taai, will be in action on 31 December.

Meanwhile, the rest of the squad is expected to leave Zimbabwe on the 29th and arrive in Cameroon on the following day.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe