Hindus Mourn Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Share

Hindus have offered condolences on the death of Nobel laureate Desmond Tutu, who died on December 26 in Cape Town.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, said that they were saddened by the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, an esteemed peace leader of high moral integrity and unwavering faith in human rights for all.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, noted that they appreciated and admired Tutu’s campaigns against apartheid, inequality, injustice; his commitment to improving the human condition, just struggle, non-violence, peaceful racial reconciliation, poverty eradication, righteousness; his encouraging of forgiveness, inclusion, tolerance,

Rajan Zed further said they also commended the moral and principled leadership and solid moral convictions of Tutu; a great humanitarian and human rights champion; and his efforts at spreading compassion and love.