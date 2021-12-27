Impounded Bus Vandalised Inside ZIMRA Warehouse. Goods Disappear

Share

goods stolen

By A Correspondent- Citizens here are crying foul after losing their goods which suddenly “grew legs” inside a ZIMRA depot at Beitbridge border post.

According to sources privy to the development, the RMG Coaches bus, was one of the buses impounded on December 3 2021 before it was sealed and taken away by ZIMRA for “safekeeping”.

stolen goods

Said a source whose goods were stolen:

“We raised the required amount in the hope that we would get our goods, but we are shocked that impounded goods disappear and yet the bus never left ZIMRA depot at Beitbridge.”

vandalised Bus

Added another source only identified as MaMoyo:

“It looks like this was an inside job because the bus was being kept by ZIMRA. Most of the items that were stolen are Avon products. These products are very easy to sell.”

ZimEye is in possession of receipts paid to ZIMRA in order for the bus to be released.

“We paid money for empty boxes. The seal was broken and people’s goods were stolen inside the depot. We do not know how this happened when the bus was impounded by ZIMRA and sealed.”

The matter was reported to the police.

Efforts to get a comment from ZIMRA was work in progress by the time of writing.

More details follow.