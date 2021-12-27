Karoi Man Strucks Friend To Death Over Girlfriend-Wife Fight

Share

A 42-year-old Karoi man, John Makore died at a local hospital after he was struck on the head by his friend Brian Muripo.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police said they are investigating a murder case and the suspect, Muripo is on the run.

“Police in Karoi are investigating a murder case in which John Makore (42) died whilst admitted at Karoi District Hospital on 20 December 2021 after he was struck with a wooden log on the head by the suspect, Brian Muripo at Buffallo Downs Business Centre on 19 December 2021 at midnight.”

According to the police, the now deceased, Makore was drinking beer with the suspect, and he intervened to stop a fight between the Muripo’s wife and girlfriend and this did not go well with the suspect.

However, the police is appealing to anyone who might have information on Muripo’s whereabouts.

“The suspect is on the run and anyone with information that may lead to his arrest should contact any nearest Police Station,” the police pleaded with the public.