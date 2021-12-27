Latest On Beta Bus Accident

Share

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released three of the five victims of the road accident that occurred about 20 km outside Mutare when a Beta bus collided head-on with a fuel tanker which burst into flames. National Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the other two were burnt beyond recognition. Pindula News presents Nyathi’s statement:

UPDATE ON THE FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT 242 KM PEG ALONG HARARE- MUTARE ROAD

With reference to the Zimbabwe Republic Police Press Statement issued on 25th December 2021, Police reports that, initial comprehensive investigations on the accident have revealed that the total number of people involved is 71 instead of the initially reported 65.

The Beta bus was carrying 69 passengers while the Pathera Logistics Fuel Tanker had two people. 66 people were injured while the death toll remains at five (5). 41 people were treated and discharged while 25 are still hospitalized. ‘Three (3) of the five (5) victims have been identified their relatives as:-

1). Delan Ndoro of Mapfunde Village, Chief Zimunya, Mutare.

2). Admire Mandeya of Nyatate Village, Chief Mutasa, Nyanga.

3). Rufu Zambezi (48) of number 36 Glenora Drive, Harare. He was the fuel tanker driver.

Two other victims who were burnt beyond recognition are awaiting forensic test.

Meanwhile, the owner of Beta buses Mr Muganda has offered to assist Police to locate his driver Philip Chiringo who disappeared from the scene after the accident.

Police are still conducting investigations into the unfortunate fatal road traffic accident.

A (NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer (Press, Public and Int. Relations) to the Commissioner General of Police Police General Headquarters