MDC Alliance Statement On Siri Butau Heroics

Share

The MDC Alliance led by Adv Nelson Chamisa would like to express its profound condolences to the bereaved families of people who passed away in the Road Traffic Accident involving a Beta Bus enroute to Mutare and a fuel tanker.

The party also wish the injured a speedy recovery.

While the ZRP report that four people succumbed to the inferno, figures bieng reported by people in Mutare indicate that more people could have died and we only hope that the State is not once again manipulating figures in this sorrowful incident.

The MDC Alliance would like to thank one Mr Sirizani Butau who performed a heroic act managed to save quite a number of people during the accident.

We wish him and all other survivors a speedy recovery and urge the government to treat them at state expense.

We also would like to thank all well-wishers who are contributing in cash and kind towards Mr Sirizani Butau and other injured people in the accident.We urge the government to construct dual carriage highways in order to avoid such head on accidents.

During this festive season the MDC Alliance urges all motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads in order to avoid accidents.

The MDC Alliance wishes all Zimbabweans a safe and prosperous 2022.

S.Chikwinya.

Recalled MP Mbizo Constituency