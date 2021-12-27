Mnangagwa Threatens Shoot To Kill Approach to Armed Robbers

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has send a clear message to armed robbers that his government now treats them as a grave threat to personal and national security.

In his Unity day message, Mnangagwa said the recent upsurge in gun-related crimes was worrying and calling for necessary measures to thwart the menace that threats the country’s peace.

“Lately, we have witnessed an upsurge in gun-related crimes,” said Mnangagwa.

“There is a clear upsurge in the abuse of firearms, including violent armed robberies. The government now treats this as a grave threat to personal and national security.”

“Decisive measures have now become necessary to put an end to this growing menace that threatens our otherwise peaceful, law-abiding nation and citizenry. Those who dabble in arms will soon fall by the sword. Let them be warned,” he added.

President Mnangagwa’s message comes after the Zimbabwe Republic Police raised alarm over the sudden spike in highway robberies involving cross border buses which are usually targeted by armed robbers due to high value of goods involved.

Recently, a CAG bus was robbed along Harare-Chirundu with passengers stripped naked before the robbers walked away with goods valued thousands of US dollars.

Another MBT bus was robbed last night involving three suspects who disguised as passengers before robbing bus occupants of property valued at ZAR 566 245, US$11 520 and an Itel P37 cellphone.

“On 23 December 2021 at 0345 hours, ZRP Ngundu recorded an armed robbery case involving a MB Transport bus today at 0230 hours. Three suspects disguising as passengers, robbed all the bus occupants property valued at ZAR 566 245, US$11 520 and an Itel P37 cellphone.

“The trio boarded the bus in Harare destined for Beitbridge before one of them suddenly fired a shot on the front screen and ordered the driver to stop. They attacked the driver with a wheel spanner as they demanded cash and valuables from passengers,” the police said in a Twitter post.