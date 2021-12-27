ZimEye
In a country where selfish political leaders have failed to serve it is selfless citizens like Sirizani Butau who inspire hope and restore integrity in humanity. For risking his own life to save others Sirizani Butau is the definition of service and sacrifice. He is a hero. https://t.co/4kiLA4UKd4— MDC Alliance Harare (@MdcHarare) December 26, 2021
