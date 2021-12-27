Trio Suffer Swollen Stomachs After Consuming Ant-Bear Meat

By A Correspondent- Three Bulawayo men, who voraciously feasted on the meat of an ant-bear locally known as isambane, which was killed after it was found in Old Magwegwe near Engen Filling Station on Tuesday last week, have reportedly suffered swollen stomachs.

B-Metro reports that the three men, whose names could not be immediately established, were also reported to have complained of nausea and giddiness.

Nausea is an uneasiness of the stomach that often comes before vomiting while giddiness is the feeling of being unbalanced and lightheaded.

Isambane is usually associated with witchcraft and this raises the question of how safe it is to eat meat from an animal which is also regarded as a means of transport by witches on their night errands.

After the animal was spotted near the filling station workers reportedly dug a pit and buried it much to the agitation of many residents who reportedly wanted the animal to be burnt.

To the surprise of many two men who could not be immediately identified took it upon themselves to dig out the buried animal before inviting their friends for a braai.

B-Metro further reports that when the two were digging out the animal, residents had arguments on whether isambane was a delicacy with some saying only its forelegs were good especially when roasted. Said the source:

The three men who fell sick were among a group of men from the suburb (Old Magwegwe) who feasted on the meat from the dead wild animal (isambane). While feasting on the roasted meat they were saying it was very tender and juicy and they were also posing for photos with it (roasted meat).

According to the source, when the men became very ill, they reportedly were taken to a sangoma in Makokoba suburb where they received help.

Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers’ Association (Zinatha) national secretary for administration Musa Chinhunga said although the wild animal was infamous for its use on evil missions by thieves and witches, there was nothing wrong with its meat.