ZRP Says Only 5 People Perished In Horrific Beta Bus Accident

ZRP UPDATE ON THE FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT 242 KM

PEG ALONG HARARE- MUTARE ROAD

“With reference to the Zimbabwe Republic Police Press Statement

issued on 25 December 2021, Police reports that, initial comprehensive investigations on the accident have revealed that the total number of people involved is 71 instead of the initially reported 65.

The Beta bus was carrying 69 passengers, while the Pathera Logistics

Fuel Tanker had two people.

66 people were injured, while the death

toll remains at five (5).

41 people were treated and discharged, while 25 are stil hospitalised.

Three (3) of the five (5) victims have been identified by their relatives

as Delan Ndoro of Mapfunde Village, Chief Zimunya, Mutare;

Admire Mandeya of nyatate Village, Chief Mutasa, Nyanga;

Rufu Zambezi (48) of Number 36 Glenora Drive, Harare.

He was the fuel tanker driver.

Two other victims who were burnt beyond recognition are awaiting

forensic tests.

Meanwhile, the owner of Beta buses, Mr Muganda has offered to assist Police to locate his driver Philip Chiringo, who disappeared from the scene after the accident.

Police are still conducting investigations into the unfortunate fatal road traffic accident.- ZBC News