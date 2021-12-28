Drugs Worth Over ZWL$2m Recovered In Zim

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) recovered illicit drugs valued at ZWL$2 821 738.00 in just under three months, that is, from October to December 2021.

The seized drugs include crystal meth (mutoriro), cocaine, ecstasy, dagga (mbanje/ marijuana) and broncleer among others.

In terms of quantity and value, dagga topped the list, with 53.982 kilogrammes worth over ZWL$1.2 million having been recovered.

See the table below:

DRUG QUANTITY RECOVERED VALUE RECOVERED (ZWL$) Crystal Meth 343 grammes 328 946.00 Cocaine 14.32 grammes 109 162.00 Ecstasy 36 tablets 37 323.00 Dagga 53.982 kilogrammes 1 248 467.00 Broncleer 1772 x 100mls Bottles 654 800.00 Adco-Saltarpyn 1394x 100mls Bottles 321 090.00 Benyln 14x 100mls Bottles 7200.00 Histalix 182 x 100mls Bottles 114 750.00