Drugs Worth Over ZWL$2m Recovered In Zim
28 December 2021
By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) recovered illicit drugs valued at ZWL$2 821 738.00 in just under three months, that is, from October to December 2021.
The seized drugs include crystal meth (mutoriro), cocaine, ecstasy, dagga (mbanje/ marijuana) and broncleer among others.
In terms of quantity and value, dagga topped the list, with 53.982 kilogrammes worth over ZWL$1.2 million having been recovered.
See the table below:
|DRUG
|QUANTITY RECOVERED
|VALUE RECOVERED (ZWL$)
|Crystal Meth
|343 grammes
|328 946.00
|Cocaine
|14.32 grammes
|109 162.00
|Ecstasy
|36 tablets
|37 323.00
|Dagga
|53.982 kilogrammes
|1 248 467.00
|Broncleer
|1772 x 100mls Bottles
|654 800.00
|Adco-Saltarpyn
|1394x 100mls Bottles
|321 090.00
|Benyln
|14x 100mls Bottles
|7200.00
|Histalix
|182 x 100mls Bottles
|114 750.00