Infant Fatally Shot During Attempted Robbery

By A Correspondent- A 10-month-old infant was fatally shot during an attempted robbery on a Macheke family in Mashonaland East Province earlier on Tuesday.

Reports claim that seven suspects armed with guns raided a family in Macheke around 1 AM today.

While attempting to rob the family, a scuffle started leading to the suspects shooting the 10-month-old baby and the mother.

The suspected robbers reportedly vanished from the scene.

A team from the police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) tracked the suspects and intercepted them resulting in a serious shootout.

The suspects reportedly abandoned their getaway vehicle and escaped on foot.

One of the suspects was injured during the shootout and was tracked down by the police dog section who then managed to arrest him.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the robbery incident.

He said:

Yes, we confirm that there was a robbery incident in Macheke. We will release more details later.