Kumbirai Gandawa Dies

On Sunday, December 19, 2021, the Gandawa family received a devastating news that our beloved daughter and sister Blessing Kumbirai Gandawa (25) had passed suddenly.

Blessing Kumbirai Gandawa, born on April 23rd, 1996, popularly known as Kumbie or Miss Kumbie, is a Zimbabwean singer, songwriter, bass guitarist, dancer, painter, actress and founder of Fusion (ZW). Kumbie was born and raised in Harare, Zimbabwe. She moved to Missouri, shortly after completing Westridge High School in Harare to further her education at Cottey College and attained her Bachelor’s Degree, Business Administration and Management in 2019.

After graduating, Kumbie moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where she kick-started her career within the visual and performative art industry. Her most notable artworks were featured in various galleries and shows, including UrbArts (2018), RAW artists (2019) Artfrica solo exhibit (2019) at the and she also participated in the annual mural/graffiti art event, Paint Louis (2019). Kumbie released her debut single Johnny Walker (June, 2020), which featured on various playlists. Her most recent single Stuck On You (July, 2021), is currently circulating radio stations and playlists across the globe.

Soon after graduating from college, Kumbie worked as a Business Analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of St, Louis. It was not long until she picked up her long-time hobby as an acrylic paint artist. In April of 2020, Miss Kumbie started composing music. Following her songwriting and music composition interests, Kumbie released her debut single Johnny Walker, produced by Pro Sounds. Followed by Stuck On You and Break It Down (Fall 2021).

There is an African proverb that goes like “Little drops of water, make a might ocean”. No amount is too small … we thank you for your donations and may GOD replenish what you have lost to us today 10-fold.

We express our sincerest gratitude to you all for your prayers, words of encouragement, and unconditional support.