Mthuli Ncube Eyes Zanu PF Provincial Structures

Share

By A Correspondent- Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube is seeking to get into ZANU PF Bulawayo provincial structures as the ruling party holds internal elections this Tuesday.

A total of 61 polling stations have been set up in Bulawayo where Politburo member, Kenneth Musanhi is overseeing the electoral process.

Musanhi is being assisted by Brigadier General (Retired) Walter Kanhanga who is also a Politburo member and four other Central Committee members from Masvingo province.

Among those contesting for the position of ZANU PF chairman in Bulawayo Province, are former Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) leader, Jabulani Sibanda, former Mpopoma-Pelandaba MP, Joseph Tshuma, Bulawayo war veterans’ chairman, Cephas Ncube and the interim provincial party chairperson, Obert Msindo, Douglas Mpofu and Mlungisi Moyo.

Positions in the women and youth wings are also up for grabs, with a total of 205 aspiring candidates in Bulawayo having submitted their CVs.

Addressing presiding officers during the party’s Bulawayo provincial election coordination meeting on Monday at Davis Hall,

Musanhi said:

We have dissolved all the provincial executives to pave way for new elections and this is the reason why we are here in Bulawayo. We are here to make sure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

In line with the ZANU PF constitution, we are supposed to hold elections for new leadership in every province after five years. Bulawayo province has made tremendous progress in terms of mobilisation.

In 2019 we had only 34 districts and today we have 61, which is almost double and we applaud the leadership for doing well.

Musanhi also applauded the ZANU PF Bulawayo provincial leadership for mobilising supporters ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.-chronicle