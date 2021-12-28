Rigging Fears Haunt Zanu PF

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF supporters in Mashonaland Central province have expressed concern over rigging attempts on the Provincial elections being orchestrated by incumbent Chairperson Kazembe Kazembe.

Kazembe who is battling to have grassroot support is relying on the disqualified candidate James Makamba who has since thrown his weight on him but voters in Mount Darwin have gone for Businessman Tafadzwa Musarara.

Having assessed the ground Kazembe’s lieutenant John Nhamburo who is a Central Committee member was seen trying to smuggle ballot boxes in a rigging attempt at Nzvimbo growth point.

The move prompted Politiburo members in making sure that the ballot boxes are kept in Bindura.

Efforts to contact Nhamburo were fruitless.

In Muzarabani Energy Minister Zhemu Soda who is also the District Co-ordinating Committee DCC chairperson for Muzarabani has lined up Kazembe’s supporters to be presiding officers.

The ground is not even for Kazembe and a rigging machine has been put in place since Musarara has proved to be more popular on this election,” said the source who declined to be named.

“It is now pay back time for Soda who was supported by Kazembe on his DCC campaign and he has put Kazembe’s supporters to be presiding officers of the election.”

Soda’s mobile phone went unanswered.

Another insider claimed that one director from the Commissariat was spotted yesterday in Kazembe’s car receiving a bribe to push for Kazembe’s victory.

The national party political Commissar Mike Bimha said polling will take place today and in one day.

Voting will commence at 7am and end at 5pm, there shall be no extension on polling time.

The collected results from Administration Districts will be sent to Provincial Command Centre then National for confirmation and announcement.