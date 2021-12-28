Teen Escapes From Captivity Where She Was Chained Since Age 4

By A Correspondent- A 16 year old KwaZulu-Natal girl has escaped from captivity where she was chained and locked up from the age of 4.

While everyone else was hyped for the festive season, the teen girl was emphatically fighting to free herself. And she finally did on Wednesday 22 December, Daily Sun reported.

The girl had endured serious abuse allegedly at the hands of her aunt. The abuse happened at Ogengele Village in Mtubatuba, northern KZN.

She was allegedly chained to an old unstable pole and locked up in the rondavel.

She said that she was able to escape from the rondavel after moving the chain up and down every day until it broke.

The abuse allegedly started when she was four years old after her mother died.

After fleeing from the rondavel, she approached a neighbour who is also a distant relative asking for food.

“She said she had not eaten in five days. It was cold and raining, and she was not wearing any shoes or warm clothes.” said the 68-year-old relative.

In a video the neighbours made after she escaped, she said her aunt didn’t give her food.

“She tells me to do housework and then locks me in a rondavel without food until the next morning,” she said about the aunt who is now on the run.

KZN social development spokesman Mhlaba Memela said it was heartbreaking to see adults abusing kids. “Those who violate the rights of children should face the law.”

He said the child was placed in a child and youth care centre and the department would open a case against everyone involved.-DailySun