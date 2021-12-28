Tribute To Councillor Mutirwara

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|The MDC Alliance has described the death of Councillor Mutirwara of ward 9, Kwekwe as a devastating blow to the movement.

Burial arrangements have not been announced.

In a brief media statement the MDC Alliance said:

Death Notice –

“The MDC Alliance mourns the loss of Cllr Mutirwara of Ward 9, Kwekwe Central.

We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loves ones during this tragic time.

May her dear soul Rest In Peace.”

Jacob Mafume wrote on Twitter:

“As the local government department and on behalf of all MDC-Alliance we mourn with the kwekwe residents and the nation at .As urban governance is becoming centre stage such a loss is heartfelt.

She was a pioneering woman at local governance.”

Councillor Mutirwara