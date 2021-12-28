Waverley Blankets Managing Director Fails To Prove Allegations Against Amanda Cohen

By A Correspondent| The ongoing trial of Waverley Blankets and Waverley Plastics Private Limited founder Victor Cohen’s daughter Amanda Berkowitz for assault charges has exposed the current Managing Director of Waverley Blankets Aron Vico after he failed to prove his allegations before the court.

Firstly he could not recall when he was appointed Managing Director of Waverley Blankets.

Asked by Berkowitz lawyer M. Mbanje if he was not facing charges of fraudulently acquiring Waverley Plastic shares, Vico confirmed the case.Further questioned if it was not sufficient evidence for Berkowitz to call him a thief, Vico said since the matter was still before the court, there was no basis for her to accuse him of theft without conviction.

But Mbanje further questioned him, “if an employee steals from Waverley Blankets and you report him to the police, what will you call him,?” to which Vico said he would call him a thief.

Vico also told the court that Waverley Blankets had seven shareholders, listing himself first, his mother Debra Vico, Amanda Berkowitz, Belynda Halfon and Lakshmikanth Boddapati among others. Although he failed to list Doreen Eeson as a shareholder.

This is a disputed fact as according Berkowitz, Vico is merely an employee while the company Waverley Blankets is still owned by Amanda Berkowitz 213 shares (majority shareholder), Belynda Halfon 212 shares, Debra Vico 211 shares, Aron Vico 212 shares and employees Doreen Eeson, Laxi Boddapati and Marco Faccio 50 shares each in Waverley Blankets.

Together with her sister Belynda Halfon, Berkowitz is currently embroiled in an inheritance dispute with Vico and his mother Debra Vico as well as staff members Boddapati and Faccio who have allegedly taken control of the late businessman’s empire.

Vico and his mother Debra have allegedly not paid a cent in dividends to both Berkowitz and Halfon.

The matter was postponed to 12 January 2022 for continuation of trial with two more witnesses expected to testify against Berkowitz.

Meanwhile, Vico and Berkowitz are also facing each other in another matter before the Harare Magistrates court.

Vico reported Berkowitz for perjury alleging that she ‘made a false statement under oath that she subscribed to Waverley Plastics Private Limited.’

But according to evidence submitted by Berkowitz before the Harare Magistrates court, Vico confirmed in an email to AA Omar Accountants that she was indeed a subscriber.

The matter is still ongoing with Omar expected to testify against Berkowitz when the matter resumes in 2022.