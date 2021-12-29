ZimEye
Unfortunately Mako Haruzivishe won't be going home tonight as expected. His lawyer Lovemore Madhuku said the state has dug out another case of kidnapping, and he had not been granted bail on that case. The allegations were not clear at the time of writing- full story on ZimEye— ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 29, 2021
Unfortunately Mako Haruzivishe won't be going home tonight as expected. His lawyer Lovemore Madhuku said the state has dug out another case of kidnapping, and he had not been granted bail on that case. The allegations were not clear at the time of writing- full story on ZimEye