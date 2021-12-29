BREAKING: Trevor Mutamhi Dies From COVID-19

Share

By Farai D Hove | A Zimbabwean man has died from COVID-19. Mr Trevor Mutamhi’s death was announced by Norton MP Temba Mliswa.

Said Mliswa: “My condolences to the Mutamhi family, Saru and others following the passing away of Trevor Mutamhi. He succumbed to Covid19.

Trevor Mutamhi

“May his soul rest in peace. We were together in the UK with Saru Mutamhi, Amos Sithole and others.

“We did everything together as a close-knit community.”

Mliswa added saying the current COVID variant is not at all mild as reported. He said “there is nothing mild about this new Covid variant as it is claiming lives. I have also lost my uncle Richard ‘Nyati’ Makoni. My condolences.

“May we remain vigilant against this virus.”

My condolences to the Mutamhi family, Saru and others following the passing away of Trevor Mutamhi. He succumbed to Covid19. May his soul rest in peace. We were together in the UK with Saru Mutamhi, Amos Sithole and others. We did everything together as a close-knit community. pic.twitter.com/Rh3s9sMq38 — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) December 29, 2021