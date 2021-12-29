Catholic Priests In Car Accident, 3 Killed
29 December 2021
Death News
By RadioChiedza | The Redemptorist Region of Zimbabwe is saddened to announce the untimely deaths of our brother novices
💔Bradburne Kamundiya,
💔Edwin Chipangura
💔and Tariro Keith Thulani Samusodza
They perished in a road accident on the 25th of December 2021.
Fr Victor Bushu is stable and has no life threatening injuries.
They will be laid to rest tomorrow Wednesday 29 December 2021
Mweya yavo ngaizorore muruugare netsitsi dzaMwari