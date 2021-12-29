Catholic Priests In Car Accident, 3 Killed

Death News

By RadioChiedza | The Redemptorist Region of Zimbabwe is saddened to announce the untimely deaths of our brother novices

💔Bradburne Kamundiya,

💔Edwin Chipangura

💔and Tariro Keith Thulani Samusodza

They perished in a road accident on the 25th of December 2021.

Fr Victor Bushu is stable and has no life threatening injuries.

They will be laid to rest tomorrow Wednesday 29 December 2021

Mweya yavo ngaizorore muruugare netsitsi dzaMwari

