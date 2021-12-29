Kazembe In Bribery Storm As Musarara Takes An Early Lead

By A Correspondent-Embattled Zanu PF Mashonaland Central Provincial chairman and Home Affairs Minister, Kazembe Kazembe, is said to have bribed a senior election monitor at the party provincial election command centre in Bindura so that he twists the votes and reduces his opponent’s imminent victory.

Vote counting in the Zanu PF Provincial Coordinating Committee elections held on Tuesday is underway, with indications that Tafadzwa Musarara has defeated Kazembe,

Kazembe is fighting to retain the Party’s Mashonaland Central Chairmanship position.

Internal Zanu PF security details monitoring the elections in the Province said that Kazembe is working with one Zanu PF director called Mharadzano, who is in charge of vote counting at the provincial command centre in Bindura.

They said Mharadzano is now distorting the votes coming from Mount to Darwin to reduce Musarara’s victory.

” Mharadzano is chasing away security details deployed to assist him count and collet the votes and has told everyone to vacate the ICT room where the vote-counting is happening,” said the sources.

They also said they had recordings of Mharadzano and Kazembe discussing exchanging money ahead of yesterday’s party polls.

” Last night, we heard them (Kazembe and Mharadzano) talking about how they would twist the Mount Darwin votes, and Mharadzano himself promised that he was going to do that while compiling the results.

” There was also talk of US$25,000 which had already exchanged hands in this deal,” the sources said.

Yesterday, Zanu PF supporters in Bindura accused Kazembe’s runners of interfering with the distribution of ballot papers.

They said the incumbent’s campaign team was starving Musarara’s strongholds with ballot papers so that he gets lower votes.

These allegations were confirmed by an alert sent by Zanu PF security personnel monitoring the elections in Bindura to the Party’s headquarters.

Efforts to get a comment from Kazembe and Musarara were fruitless as their phones were not reachable.