“The Politically Homeless Must Not Overestimate Their Worth. Be Humble”: Magaisa

Alex Tawanda Magaisa, a former Chief of staff in the office of a late former Prime Minister of Zimbabwe, Morgan Tsvangirai has said “the politically homeless must not overestimate their worth.

Without naming any character, Magaisa, a Law lecturer at Kent University in the United Kingdom, makes the remarks at the backdrop of verbal warfare with Professor Jonathan Moyo who is currently in exile after the latter suggested how MDC should use the money donated to buy an armoured vehicle for Nelson Chamisa.

In a series of messages posted on Twitter, Magaisa rebuked those defending “the politically homeless” urging them to “stop it.”

Moyo is allegedly a member of the defunct G40, a ZANU PF faction that fought with Lacoste that was aligned to then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The members of the G40 faction were scattered in 2017 following the ouster in 2017 of the late founding leader of Zimbabwe, the late Robert Mugabe. Some are now in exile.

Below are Magaisa’s messages:

We have always stood by the movement. From 1999 we don’t have to tag leaders for approval. We don’t owe them anything & we don’t require their approval. If they lose track we will tell them in a convivial way. We have never hurt them & they know they are dispensable.

The party is the people. That’s why Nelson succeeded Morgan & people approved of him despite the challenges. Those who want to come in & hang on to the leadership are gravely mistaken if they think they can mock the people just because they can blackmail the leadership.

The politically homeless must not overestimate their worth. They must be humble & appreciate the hurt they caused. The system is what it is because of their actions. The human factor. Haikonai kutiudzira zvekuita. You think elite pacts will buy tickets to glory. They won’t.

And you comrades who never stood up to condemn lies, only to stand up to defend known tormentors, please stop it. We work hard to support the cause. They lie & malign & you pretend you don’t see it. Whatever kompromat they have against you, ignore. It doesn’t matter.

In one of his previous Big Saturday Read (BSR) Magaisa defined Kompromat as blackmailing opponents by threatening to or actually exposing private lives they would not have otherwise wished to be in the public domain.

The United Kingdom-based law expert said this is done for bargaining in business and political deals.