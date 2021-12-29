Three Infants Die After Inhaling Pesticide

By A Correspondent- Police has announced the death of three infants who perished after inhaling pesticides.

In a statement posted on their Twitter handle, Wednesday ZRP said the infants’ parents survived the catastrophe.

” 1/3 Members of the public are urged to be cautious when using pesticides. On 25/12/21, three female infants aged seven, one and five years died in their sleep whilst their parents, aged 42 and 27 escaped death by a whisker at Jowa Village, Inyati,” said the ZRP.