Zanu PF MP Fails To Pay Workers

Share

By- Zanu PF Insiza North member of parliament, Farai Taruvinga has failed to pay his mine workers their salaries for several months.

Last week his 600 workers at Progress gold mine in Filabusi, Matabeleland South province, protested against the Zanu PF lawmaker, demanding their dues.

The mineworkers also complained about poor working conditions and other unfair labour practices.

“The situation was tense at the mine last week. We have not been paid for two months and just imagine going for Christmas holiday without being paid for two months.

This is absurd,” a mine worker said.

“The workers are owed salaries for November and December and went on holiday without pay.

“There was chaos at the mine as workers wanted to burn offices because of non-payment of salaries.

“We were then told to come back in January to collect our salaries.”

Indications are that the workers earn anything between US$200 and US$400 and an additional $18 000.

A finance department employee at the mine, Patience Tshuma, declined to comment.

Taruvinga was not picking calls despite repeated efforts.

This is not the first time that Taruvinga has been accused of not paying his workers on time,

In December 2018, his workers clashed with management over unfair labour practices, including three months’ failure to clear salary arrears.

Taruvinga was elected MP for the constituency in 2018 and is a popular miner in Filabusi.

-Bulawayo24