Chamisa Extends Christmas Gifts The Disabled In Matebeleland

Share

By A Correspondent- MDC-Alliance President Nelson Chamisa has sent his team to deliver Christmas presents to the elderly and disabled homes in Matebeleland Provinces.

The party’s deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba said the food hampers were delivered in Mat South and Bulawayo metropolitan.

” As part of the democratic culture and tradition, we close the year in extraordinary acts of love and solidarity with the oppressed.

‘ Under President Chamisa, the alternative government is envisioned to creating a welfare state, a social democratic developmental state anchored in the values of Justice, freedom and solidarity,” he said.