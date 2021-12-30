ED Consoles Gumede Family

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has consoled the Gumede family following the death of football administrator Ndumiso Gumede who died yesterday at Mpilo Hospital after a short illness. Pindula News presents Mnangagwa’s message:

CONDOLENCE MESSAGE BY HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT, DR E.D. MNANGAGWA, FOLLOWING THE PASSING ON OF NDUMISO GUMEDE 30th DECEMBER, 2021.

I received with grief and sadness news of the tragic and unexpected demise yesterday of Cde Ndumiso Gumede after a short illness. A sports administrator of distinction and a veteran teacher, the late Cde Gumede will be remembered by many for transforming the popular game of football through his competent leadership and professional administration of the iconic Highlanders Club, and when he served on the ZIFA Board soon after our Independence. As its chairman and president, Highlanders Football Club scaled to higher heights, transforming into a household name it is to this day. Above all, his strong African roots turned professional sporting into a cultural carnival for which football fans will miss him sorely.

Always genial and full of jokes, the late Cde Gumede ensured integrity and professionalism in a game which is often mired in controversies of corrupt match-fixing and related ills. Those of us wedded to the game will miss him, keenly feeling the yawning gap he leaves behind.

On behalf of Government, the football fraternity and on my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the Gumede Family on this saddest, unexpected loss. May they continue to draw inspiration from the late departed’s meritorious service to his country, his people, and to the sporting discipline of football.

May his dear soul rest In eternal peace.