Harare City Worker Jumps Off 6 Floors, Dies On Spot

By- A City of Harare worker Wednesday committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of Cleveland building.

The deceased was working in the council’s traffic department.

A close workmate of the deceased said he was “a quiet person who rarely shared his personal issues.”

Those who were with him on the field said he was his usual quiet self and nothing looked suspicious.

“He jumped off the sixth floor and landed on the windscreen of an NP 200 company vehicle

“Some were saying he was holding a ticket that he had presumably issued to a driver on the field but we can’t find it. It must have flown off his hand when he jumped.”