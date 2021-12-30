Honda Fit Crew Robs, Kidnaps A Chinhoyi Teen

By A Correspondent- A 1 19-year-old man was kidnapped and robbed by people in a Honda Fit he boarded intending to go to Harare from Chinhoyi.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police announced in a statement Wednesday that After robbing the victim of his phone and cash, they held him captive the whole night and later dumped him along the Harare-Bulawayo road.

Below is the police statement on the case:

The Police are investigating a case of Kidnapping, Plain Robbery and Aggravated Indecent Assault which occurred between 25/12/21 at 1700 hours and 26/12/21 at 0400 hours.

The complainant (19) boarded an unregistered Honda Fit motor vehicle which had three female passengers and a male driver in Chinhoyi travelling to Harare.

After passing the Harare-Chinhoyi tollgate, the four suspects robbed the complainant of his cellphone, other personal belongings and cash amounting to USD67. The suspects then drove to a certain house in Westgate, Harare where they held the victim captive for the whole night.

The victim was placed in a car boot and dumped along the Harare-Bulawayo Road in the morning. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.