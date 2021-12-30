Mnangagwa Sends Condolence Message To Gumede, Titles Him Cde

Share

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent his condolence message to the Gumede family following the passing of yesterday respected football administrator Ndumiso Gumede.

Gumede, whom Mnangagwa in his message titled Cde, died at Mpilo Hospital after a short illness.

Below is Mnangagwa’s condolence message he sent to the Gumede family:

I received with grief and sadness news of the tragic and unexpected demise yesterday of Cde Ndumiso Gumede after a short illness. A sports administrator of distinction and a veteran teacher, the late Cde Gumede will be remembered by many for transforming the popular game of football through his competent leadership and professional administration of the iconic Highlanders Club, and when he served on the ZIFA Board soon after our Independence. As its chairman and president, Highlanders Football Club scaled to higher heights, transforming into a household name it is to this day. Above all, his strong African roots turned professional sporting into a cultural carnival for which football fans will miss him sorely.

Always genial and full of jokes, the late Cde Gumede ensured integrity and professionalism in a game which is often mired in controversies of corrupt match-fixing and related ills. Those of us wedded to the game will miss him, keenly feeling the yawning gap he leaves behind.

Always genial and full of jokes, the late Cde Gumede ensured integrity and professionalism in a game which is often mired in controversies of corrupt match-fixing and related ills. Those of us wedded to the game will miss him, keenly feeling the yawning gap he leaves behind.

On behalf of Government, the football fraternity and on my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the Gumede Family on this saddest, unexpected loss. May they continue to draw inspiration from the late departed’s meritorious service to his country, his people, and to the sporting discipline of football.

May his dear soul rest In eternal peace