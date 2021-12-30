President Chamisa Stands Shoulder To Shoulder With Socially Disadvantaged

Tinashe Sambiri|The People’s President Advocate Nelson Chamisa has donated basic items to the socially disdvantaged people in Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Umguza.

People from the said areas have been neglected for decades by Zanu PF.

In a statement MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba said:

From President Advocate Nelson Chamisa with love and solidarity.

Fellow Africans in Nkayi, Tsholotsho & Umguza we hand over Christmas hampers to the elderly & the disabled, this is part of our tradition.

The President fulfills part of his moral and ideological responsibility to stand shoulder to shoulder with the oppressed.

We thank everyone, the leadership, party supporters and well wishers for the support and contributions to make this a success.

It’s a month of giving and the President is showing some love.

Let’s give, let’s show love and embrace change.

Happy holidays