Warriors AFCON Squad Named

Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has named his final twenty-three man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament scheduled for Cameroon next month.

Mapeza picked a relatively inexperienced side after several key players pulled out due to various reasons.

Aston Villa star Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) withdrew from the squad due to injuries while Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City) faced passport issues. Wigan Athletic captain Tendayi asked to be excused to attend to his family and Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs) upheld his decision to retire from international football.

The final selection includes four locally-based players while the likes of Admiral Muskwe, Kundai Benyu, David Moyo, Martin Mapisa and Ishmael Wadi will be debuting at the competition.

Benyu was a last minute addition to the squad after Mapeza decided to bring in more options in the midfield.

Teenage Hadebe, who missed the local camp, is part of the travelling group.

Knowledge Musona will captain the team in his third successive appearance at the tournament.

The Warriors will face Senegal in their first match on 10 January. Their next game is against fellow COSAFA team Malawi four days later before rounding the first round versus Guinea on the 18th of the month.

The 2021 Afcon will happen from 9 January to 6 February 2022 in Cameroon.

Goalkeepers: Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), Martin Mapisa (FC Zamora), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars).

Defenders: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Godknows Muriwa (Dynamos), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Onismor Bhasera (Supersport United)

Midfielders: Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Never Tigere (Azam), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Supersport United), Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars), Kundai Benyu (Vestra).

Forwards: Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town), Prince Dube (Azam), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Knowledge Musona (C) (Al Tai), Tinotenda Kadewere (Olympique Lyonnais).- Soccer24 Zimbabwe