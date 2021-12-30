Woman Found Dead Along Norton Railway Line

Share

By A Correspondent- Police in Norton is investigating a murder case involving a body of a female adult, which was Tuesday found along the railway line near Family 24 in Norton.

The body had a deep cut on the head and bloodstains.

“Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police station,” said ZRp Norton.

In a different case, the ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Simani Nyathi (12) of Mkubo Village, Nkayi that occurred on the Boxing Day around 1400 hours. Pindula News presents a police report on the case:

The victim is said to have been playing a swing game with his cousin sister (9) when he was allegedly trapped and strangled to death by the swing rope. The body of the victim was found hanging from a tree in a kneeling position with a rope tied around his neck.

Some bruises were observed around the victim’s neck and froth coming from the mouth.

Responding to the report, Zimbabwenas on social media expressed concern and called upon the government to take necessary action to address the issue.