ZESA Announces Disruption Of Electricity Vending System

Share

By A Correspondent- ZESA Holdings has announced that the prepaid electricity vending system will be unavailable from the 31st of December to the 1st of January 2022 as the authority will be conducting scheduled maintenance.

We present the statement:

NOTICE ON UNAVAILABILITY OF THE PREPAID ELECTRICITY VENDING SYSTEM DUE TO SCHEDULED ANNUAL MAINTENANCE

ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that the Prepaid Electricity Vending system will not be available on 31st December 2021 at 1700hrs to 1st January 2022 at 0600hrs to facilitate for scheduled annual maintenance.

The scheduled maintenance is meant to ensure the integrity and reliability of the prepaid electricity vending system for continued efficient service delivery.

The power utility advises customers to purchase adequate electricity to ensure that they do not run out of credit during the maintenance period.

The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

It is advised that consumers buy their electricity in time to avoid spending New Year’s Eve in the dark.

You can buy your ZESA Tokens via *405# before ZESA’s system undergoes its annual system maintenance.

Also, you can reach out to Techzim customer support staff via WhatsApp wa.me/263715068543 (+263 71 506 8543)].