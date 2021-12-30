Zimbabwe Republic Police Impress Against Robbers: Mavaza

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | It is true that the core mission of the police is to control crime. No one disputes this. Indeed, professional crime fighting enjoys wide public support as the basic strategy of policing precisely because it embodies a deep commitment to this objective.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police were heroic. They were overwhelmed by this massive insurrectionist mob of robbers operating all over Zimbabwe. Every thinking Zimbabwean would like to thank them all for literally risking their lives for each and every Zimbabwean.

.Throughout the year brave police officers have lost their lives in defence of peace. My heart goes out to them and their families Thanking cde Matanga the Police Commissioner General and all of his police force, men and women, who each day get up in the morning, put on their uniforms, and come to their stations, mingle with the people all to protect you and protect the whole nation. We will never be able to repay them in any words for what they sacrificed and risked against these monsters who now marauding in the country robbing and killing people.

But there is good news, good news in light of the bad news that we have just recounted. The good news is the Police commissioner General and his team have tracked many of these thieves within days and some within hours and have arrested them. 2021 was a very challenging year for the police. We must be better than this or we risk losing our democracy and our freedom.

The police measure that most consistently reduces crime is the arrest rate.When arrests of burglars and robbers increased the number of burglaries fell.

During 2021 especially towards December holidays crime rates in Zimbabwe rose dramatically, even more than in some areas of South Africa. Violent crime rose by more than 56 percent in the City, compared to about 28 percent in the nation as whole. But the police had stood up and were counted.

Many attribute crime reduction to specific “get-tough” policies carried out by Godwin Matanga the Police Commissioner General. Probably the police must introduce an aggressive policing of lower-level crimes, a policy which will nab the crime from its roots. In this view, small disorders lead to larger ones and perhaps even to crime. Obviously murder and graffiti are two vastly different crimes. But they are part of the same continuum, and a climate that tolerates one is more likely to tolerate the other.

The police have shown the robbers that their time is up.

Zimbabweans as they leave 2021 behind pay tribute to the police officers who have given their lives to protect our communities. Every minute of every day, police men and women around the country work to protect us. They catch criminals, break down their networks, and ensure justice is served against those people who don’t respect the importance of law and order.

Yet it comes at a heavy price.

Every year, hundreds of police officers in our country are injured, and many die, paying the ultimate price in the service of justice.

Nothing says more about our outstanding policemen and women than the everyday acts of heroism that we witnessed in swift arrests of armed robbers in the past three weeks. The arrest rate has been ninety percent. The officers dealing with the arrests of the robbers deserve the Police Bravery Awards.

The quick arrest of robbers who killed a man in Hatfield and those who killed a child in Macheke shows their courage and quick-thinking in the face of enormous danger doubtless saved many lives.

Because it is not many of us that get up in the morning not knowing whether that day will bring regular duties on the beat or a confrontation with a violent criminal.

Not many of us get up not knowing whether someone will come at us with a weapon.

Not many of us get up not knowing whether that day we will have to try and save someone’s life.

But that’s what our police officers face every day as they get up and do their jobs.

And they do so to serve and protect the public – and so as the year comes to an end it is our turn to say thank you.

Today we know that policing isn’t getting any easier.

“Valor” is a word we don’t commonly hear. People can show courage and bravery confronting many different challenges in life. But “valor” connotes willingly putting oneself in mortal danger to protect others.

We humans have a powerful instinct to flee from peril. It takes a special kind of courage, a deep sense of duty, and extraordinary character to overcome these impulses and – for the sake of others – to run toward the danger. We thank God that, on that we have our police to wake up in the morning not knowing wether they will see their families again. Each day they wake up could be their last all in the pursuit of justice and peace and freedom.

As we honor the valor of these men, we must recognize that we cannot take them and their brother and sister in law enforcement for granted. Serving as a police officer is the toughest job in our country. As they put themselves on the line to keep us safe, they deserve our gratitude and support.

We are grateful not just for the courage of the officers, but also of their families. We salute those families here today. They encounter long days and restless nights. Still, they endure them for all of us. Our very ability to live normal lives – to go to school, to go to work, and to pursue aspirations without fear is only because of your sacrifice.

The brave actions of the ZRP should awaken in all of us a new dedication to service and selflessness on behalf of our communities.

In his book Common Sense, author Thomas Paine wrote that “…the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheaply, we esteem too lightly.” While Paine’s words were offered in the context of the sacrifices associated with the Revolutionary War, his meaning, of course, was that we value things in life more significantly if we have worked to achieve them and that if recognition comes too easily, we do not appreciate it as we would have if we had worked for it.

What we say to our officers is merely a token of the collective enthusiasm for the dedicated self-sacrifice and desire they have shown to make their country , and our nation an ideal place in which to live and work—simply a better place. We must never view this recognition too cheaply.

From routine duties to anti-terrorist operations, police men and women take risks every day to protect the public. They fall victim to indiscriminate as well as targeted attacks.

The year 2021 saw our police officers being Shot by thieves robbing our businesses and our homes. We have seen some being Knocked down and killed by a stolen pick-up truck or unlicensed Kombi Driver.

They have courageously arrested subjects wanted for a shooting or murder or robbery.

As we respond to changes in the security landscape and societal norms, police face new challenges such as the global COVID-19 pandemic. This has added an additional layer to risk to their everyday work as the close-contact nature of their role brings them into contact with the virus. Once again, police officers are risking their lives and paying the ultimate price to keep our families, homes and communities safe.

As we come to the end of the year the police face an incredible pressure from gun crime and serious violence.

No one should have their life taken away or threatened by someone with a gun and we simply can’t accept a situation where people are frightened of what they might face at night in the safety of their homes.

Because it’s not just about policing, it’s actually about the whole of society,we all need to work together to deal with gun crime and serious violence.

But all this would mean nothing without our Police force and their colleagues up and down the country, on the frontline, keeping us safe.

The arrests of these robbers

demonstrate the true meaning of public service.

Police officers put themselves on the line, time and time again, for the sake of others.

They are the reason why in this country we have the finest police officers in the world.

The president of Zimbabwe implored the police to tackle the armed Robberies. The past few weeks have shown that the police have what it takes to protect us.

We therefore pray that our judges do not make the work of the police difficult by giving these monsters bail. We can not leave in fear in our homes. We must all be the eyes of the police.

