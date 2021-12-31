Armed Robbers Pounce On Refugee Camp, Steal US$60K

Share

By – Armed robbers have pounced on Tongogara Refugee Camp and got away with US$60 000.

The two armed robbers disarmed six security guards manning the Chipinge based refugee camp.

The robbery happened on Tuesday.

Below is the statement by ZRP confirming the robbery:

The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding an armed robbery case that occurred on 28/12/21 at Tongogara Refugee Camp, Chipinge.

Six private security guards who were securing the refugees’ monthly allowances parked their cash-in-transit motor vehicle for the night on the entrance of a room which they were issued to use.

Two unknown suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol pounced on the security guards and took from them the motor vehicle keys, keys for Chubb safe affixed to the vehicle and a cellphone at gun point.

The suspects went on to disarm the security guards of their Norinco pistol with a magazine of 8 rounds and a 303 rifle with a magazine of 8 rounds. The suspects then opened the safe and stole two trunk boxes loaded with USD60 360 cash.