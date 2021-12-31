Gvt Shelves Form One First Term Schools Opening

By A Correspondent- The Government has postponed the First Term opening day for Form One classes as the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Grade Seven results have not been released.

Form One classes were expected to start school on Monday 10 January with the rest of the learners but this will not be possible.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said the opening date for the 2022 Form 1 classes will be announced in due course.

Read the statement:

Due to the still pending processing and finalisation of the 2021 Grade 7 examination process, the 2022 Form One cohort of learners will have their opening date deferred until the Grade 7 national results are released.

… Parents and guardians who wish to send their children to boarding schools are advised to apply on the ministry’s electronic platform www.emap.co.zw.

The selection of learners for both boarding and day schools will be done by school heads as soon as Grade 7 results are out.

The Ministry also said that only 2021 Ordinary Level and Advanced Level candidates who still have examination papers to write will return to school on 3 January while the rest of the learners will be back on 10 January.

The statement read:

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to inform the nation and its stakeholders that only 2021 O and A-level candidates with outstanding examination components will be going back with effect from Monday 3 January 2022 for the purposes of continuing with the examination process.

-statemedia