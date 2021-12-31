Kadoma Businessman To Represent Zim At Global Meeting

Kudakwashe Taruberekera

By A Correspondent- Kadoma businessman Kudakwashe Taruberekera is set to represent Zimbabwe in a series of global meetings under the United Nations Global Compact banner early next year.

The UN Global Compact is a non-binding UN pact to encourage businesses and firms worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies, and to report on their implementation.

It is headquartered in New York, United States.

“In 2021, the UN Global Compact launched an array of successful programmes, strategies and events that helped spread our message and encourage companies around the world to sign on and align their priorities toward sustainability,” a UN Global Compact statement reads in part.

The mini-summit brings business representatives from across the globe including government, civil society, academia and the United Nations officials to tackle the world’s greatest challenges.

“This year I attended a number of such global meetings and represented the country. I also made presentations on a number of issues, including gender equality,” Taruberekera said