Mudede Jailed For Theft

By – Solomon Mudede, son of the former Registrar-General Tobaiwa Mudede’s son, has been found guilty of stealing a tractor wheel and a car battery from his father and then trying to sell them for cash.

Magistrate Noticia Shenje ordered Solomon(36) to perform 70 hours of community service at Chitungwiza General Hospital.

Shenje initially sentenced him to four months before she suspended two months for three years if he doesn’t commit a similar offence and the other two months were commuted to 70 hours of community service.

Prosecutors said on 11 May 2021, Solomon went to his father’s residence where he stole a tractor wheel and a car battery and went away unnoticed.

Solomon reportedly left the two items for sale at Battery Centre (Pvt) Ltd at 172 Samora Machel Avenue, Harare.

However, officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) recovered the stolen items all worth US$1 600.

Solomon was then taken to court where he was convicted of theft.