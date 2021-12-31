Mutare Horror Accident Bus Driver Arrested

By A Correspondent-The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said they have arrested the driver of Beta bus who disappeared after involving in a head-on collision with a fuel tanker.

The accident happened last week near Mutare and claimed five lives.

The driver, Philip Tawanda Chirindo, the police said, surrendered himself on Wednesday.

Below is the statement by ZRP on the Beta bus driver’s arrest:

The ZRP confirms the arrest of Philip Tawanda Chirindo (34), the driver of a Beta Bus who escaped after a fatal road traffic accident involving a Freightliner fuel tanker and a Yutong bus which occurred on 24/12/21 at the 242 km peg along Harare- Mutare Rd.

The suspect who is being charged for Contravening Section 49 of the Criminal Law (Codification & Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 a.r.w section 64 (3) of the Rd Traffic Act Chapter 11: 13 ‘Culpable Homicide’, surrendered himself to the Police on 29/12/21 and will appear in court soon.

Witnesses said Chirindo encroached on the oncoming traffic lane in a bid to avoid a drunken pedestrian and in the process the bus collided with the tanker.

The tanker burst into flames torching the bus that was also reduced to wrecks.

