On The Run Beta Bus Driver Hands Self To The Police

Share

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of a Beta bus driver who disappeared when the bus he was driving was involved in a head-on collision with a fuel tanker and killed five (5) people.

Police say Philip Tawanda Chirindo surrendered himself to the police on Wednesday. Pindula News presents a police statement on the development:

The ZRP confirms the arrest of Philip Tawanda Chirindo (34), the driver of a Beta Bus who escaped after a fatal road traffic accident involving a Freightliner fuel tanker and a Yutong bus which occurred on 24/12/21 at the 242 km peg along Harare- Mutare Rd.

The suspect who is being charged for Contravening Section 49 of the Criminal Law (Codification & Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 a.r.w section 64 (3) of the Rd Traffic Act Chapter 11: 13 ‘Culpable Homicide’, surrendered himself to the Police on 29/12/21 and will appear in court soon.

Witnesses said Chirindo encroached on the oncoming traffic lane in a bid to avoid a drunken pedestrian and in the process the bus collided with the tanker.

The tanker burst into flames torching the bus that was also reduced to wrecks.