Sad News As Byo City Engineering Director Dies

By A Correspondent- Bulawayo City engineering director Simela Dube died on Wednesday and the cause of his death was not disclosed.

He was 56.

Dube’s death came shortly after the city lost another luminary — soccer administrator Ndumiso Gumede, who succumbed to kidney failure at Mpilo Hospital on Wednesday.

Mayor Solomon Mguni confirmed Dube’s death, describing it as a huge blow to the city’s turnaround strategy.

Mguni said:

The City of Bulawayo would like to advise the public, residents of Bulawayo stakeholders and fellow local authorities of the untimely death of our director of engineering services on the morning of Thursday, December 30 in Bulawayo.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association chairperson Ambrose Sibindi described Dube’s death as shocking news. Sibindi said:

We are shocked after hearing about the sad news. I met him last week and we spoke. He was fit and strong. I never heard about anything wrong with his health.

Mourners are gathered at number 11 McCollough Road, Matsheumhlope in Bulawayo. Burial arrangements are yet to be advised.

More: NewsDay Zimbabwe