ZimEye
1/3 THEY TOO WERE IN GOVT, some as the PM's advisors, for over 4 years; and they had a majority in Parliament to make all the reforms they wanted; they nominated commissioners to @ZECzim, setup under their watch in 2013; what did they do? Alas, some had fun snatching girlfriends!— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) December 30, 2021
1/3 THEY TOO WERE IN GOVT, some as the PM's advisors, for over 4 years; and they had a majority in Parliament to make all the reforms they wanted; they nominated commissioners to @ZECzim, setup under their watch in 2013; what did they do? Alas, some had fun snatching girlfriends!
2/3 So, yes, the current @ZECzim was setup in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (2013), when they were in Cabinet and Govt with a majority in Parliament. They say elections are stolen but don't know how; yet the last deputy @ZECzim chairperson, a nice guy, was their deployee!
— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) December 30, 2021
2/3 So, yes, the current @ZECzim was setup in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (2013), when they were in Cabinet and Govt with a majority in Parliament. They say elections are stolen but don't know how; yet the last deputy @ZECzim chairperson, a nice guy, was their deployee!
3/3 So if it's not the system but individuals, like "G40", what do the self-proclaimed do gooders have to show for their individual input in the 4 years they were key govt advisors? Meanwhile, their deployees at @ZECzim, as commissioners, should reveal how elections are stolen!— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) December 30, 2021
3/3 So if it's not the system but individuals, like "G40", what do the self-proclaimed do gooders have to show for their individual input in the 4 years they were key govt advisors? Meanwhile, their deployees at @ZECzim, as commissioners, should reveal how elections are stolen!