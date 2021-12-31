Vehicle Number Plates Issuance Decentralised

By A Correspondent- The Government has decentralised the issuance of vehicle number plates throughout the country to decongest the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR), a cabinet minister has said.

Speaking during the appointment of additional board members to ZINARA and the Airports Company of Zimbabwe, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, said:

We are decongesting the Central Vehicle Registry in order to clamp down on corruption.

We’ve heard of corrupt tendencies where some could go on to charge US$250 when the fees stand at US$80.

Motorists now have to go to their provinces and access number plates for their vehicles without having to go through inconveniences.

Last week the Transport Ministry announced that vehicle number plates are now available and easily accessible at the following Zimpost offices Chitungwiza, Causeway, Southerton and Bulawayo Main.

It said more sites will be availed in due course until the whole country has been catered for