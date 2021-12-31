Mnangagwa Dumps Chadzamira

By -Zanu PF senior officials who were monitoring the party’s Masvingo Provincial Coordinating Committee, elections have rubbished the party’s defeated former Chairman for the area and Masvingo Provincial Minister, Ezra Chadzamira’s election rigging claims.

The Mirror reports that the Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa and the Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava who were overseeing elections in Masvingo, refused to accept the appeal letters forwarded by Chadzamira.

The appeals come after Chadzamira was humiliated in Gutu where he got 508 votes while his opponent and Zaka North MP Robson Mavhenyengwa got 8 098 votes.

Mavhenyengwa has since been declared the winner of the Zanu PF’s Masvingo Chairman elections.

Chadzamira is believed to be an ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa while Mavhenyengwa is said to belong to the other faction that supports Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

-Mirror