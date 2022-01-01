Goat Thief Stones Police-Man To Death

Share

By -A police constabulary was reportedly stoned to death by a suspected goat thief in Manicaland Province recently.

Mike Zinyemba of Chirengwa Village under Chief Chiduku’s area of Rusape allegedly struck a police special constabulary, Nicholas Chirengwa (34) on the head with two big stones weighing 1.6kg and 6.7kg, respectively and left him for dead.

Prosecutor Melissa Saide told the court that Zinyemba attacked Chirengwa while resisting arrest on 16 December.

He was accused of stealing Nyasha Shaibo’s goat and turned violent when the now-deceased Chirengwa and his workmate, Walter Kanjalo went to his homestead to arrest him. Said Saide:

On December 16, Zinyemba was at his homestead when he was approached by Chirengwa, Kanjalo and the complainant, Mr Shaibo. Chirengwa and Kanjalo were dressed in civilian attire.

Zinyemba ordered the trio to leave his homestead, but Chirengwa told him that they wanted to take him to Matsika Police Base for further questioning in connection with the theft of a goat he was being implicated in.

Saide said Zinyemba picked up a stone and hit Chirengwa on the right side of his head and he fell down.

This prompted Kanjalo and Shaibo to flee from Zinyemba’s homestead, leaving Chirengwa at his mercy. Added Saide:

Zinyemba took another bigger stone and charged at Chirengwa who was lying down and hit him on the left side of the head. The attack left the victim’s right ear perforated.

Chirengwa bled profusely and died instantly. A report was made to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Two stones weighing 1.67kg and 6.715kg were recovered at the crime scene, while Zinyemba tried to resist arrest by arming himself with a machete.

Zinyemba recently appeared before Rusape magistrate, Gift Manyika facing one count of murder and was remanded in custody to 5 January 2022.

The magistrate advised Zinyemba to apply for bail at the High Court.