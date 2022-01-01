Harare City On Hikes Clamping Fees

By- The City of Harare has announced wheel clamping charges, tow away charges, storage charges and rank disc fees for 2022 payable in both Zimbabwe dollars and United States dollars. The new fees are with effect from 1 January 2022.

In a notice, the City of Harare said the charges in Zimbabwe dollars are payable at the equivalent official exchange rate,

In the Central Business District (CBD), wheel clamping charges in Zimbabwe dollars are as follows:

a) light motor vehicles from $2 451 to $6 434

b) commuter omnibus (15 seater) from $268 to $8 413

c) commuter omnibus (over 18 seater) T35 from $4 085 to $10 393

d) conventional buses and lorries from $4 902 to $11 383

e) articulated heavy lorries $5 719 to $13 363

The wheel clamping fees in United States dollars have also been increased from the 2021 charges:

a) light motor vehicles from $30 to $65

b) commuter omnibus (15 seater) from $40 to $85

c) commuter omnibus (over 18 seater) T35 from $50 to $10 5

d) conventional buses and lorries from $60 to $115

e) articulated heavy lorries $70 to $135