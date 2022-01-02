Hichilema Moment Possible In Zim

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has urged citizens to register to vote in large numbers as doing so is the key to victory.

According to Sarkozy, long suffering citizens are destined for victory after years of oppression.

Said Chuma:

“Welcome to 2022, a year of Citizens Actions for Change. #NgaapindeHakeMukomana @nelsonchamisa. We are destined for victory! We are ready to govern! Register to vote Zimbabwe!

A @HHichilema moment is possible in Zimbabwe. https://t.co/BZ7PBmA57v https://twitter.com/chumasteve/status/1477189257500532737?s=20