Huge Fire Inside Parliament Of SA

Sections of the South African Parliament building wer engulfed in an inferno on Sunday.

The development was confirmed by a minister at the scene who announced saying:

Currently the fire is in the national assembly chambers that is where it is burning right now. We have been able to contain the fire of the National Council of Provinces; so we are trying our best for it not to spread further. And I also want to thank the fire teams, they are excellent. They are professional the are also covering all the risks that might arise out of the fire by removing all gas installations and gas connections within Parliament. So we are really proud of our fire services for the duty that they are doing today.