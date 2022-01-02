Malawi Dismiss Comoros

Malawi beat Comoros 2-1 in their first practice match ahead of the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Cameroon from 9 January.

The friendly match was played at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The Flames, who are in Group B together with Zimbabwe, Guinea and Senegal at Afcon, got their goals from Gabadinho Mhango and Khuda Muyaba in the first half, while the Indian Ocean islanders secured the consolation through Fayez Mattior.

Malawi will also face Mali in their last friendly before travelling to Cameroon for the tournament.

The Southern Africans will open their campaign against Guinea before facing the Warriors and end their group stage round against Senegal.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

The Flames of Malawi